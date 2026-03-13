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Ottawa denies favouritism in $231 million Nova Scotia wind farm funding tied to Liberal insiders

Mersey River Wind Farm
Mersey River Wind FarmCourtesy Mersey River Wind Farm
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Michael Cooper
Cdnpoli
Canada Infrastructure Bank
Department Of Natural Resources
Scott Brison
Jacques Gourde
Tim Hodgson
Mersey River Wind Farm
Darrell Samson
David Dingwall

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