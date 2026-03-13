Ottawa denies favouritism in $231 million Nova Scotia wind farm funding tied to Liberal insiders

Federal officials are rejecting accusations of political favouritism after Ottawa approved $231 million in subsidies for a Nova Scotia wind farm linked to several figures with ties to the Liberal Party.Blacklock's Reporter says Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson dismissed the allegations in the House of Commons Thursday, telling MPs there was nothing improper about the financing.“There is no conspiracy here,” Hodgson said.The funding package for the Mersey River Wind Farm at Hunts Point, N.S., was announced Feb. 26 by the Department of Natural Resources and the Canada Infrastructure Bank. The project is intended to expand renewable power generation and help position Canada as what the government has called a clean energy superpower.A department spokeswoman said the project was approved following an expert review.“The project was evaluated by an interdisciplinary panel of experts,” said Maria Ladouceur, spokesperson for the Department of Natural Resources. “It was assessed through an objective, merit-based assessment.”The federal contribution is structured as a conditionally repayable agreement tied to the project’s profitability during its first five years of operation, Ladouceur said, though she did not provide additional details on the repayment terms.Opposition MPs have raised questions about the project’s ownership structure. .Individuals connected to the development include the brother of former Liberal MP Darrell Samson, the brother of former Treasury Board president Scott Brison, the son-in-law of former public works minister David Dingwall and a former interim leader of the Nova Scotia Liberal Party.Conservative MP Michael Cooper told the Commons the arrangement raises serious concerns about how taxpayer money is being distributed.“Are we to believe it is just a coincidence this cabal of Liberal insiders received this sweetheart loan?” Cooper asked.“Canadians deserve to know that their tax dollars are not being handed out on the basis of political connections to this government,” he said, calling on the Liberals to release the loan’s terms and supporting documents.Another Conservative MP, Jacques Gourde, said the financing appeared unusually favourable.“It’s one scandal after another,” Gourde told the House. “The wind is blowing in the right direction for the Liberal wind farms.”“Why is the Liberal family benefiting from subsidies and below-market interest rates financed by Canadians?” he asked..Hodgson rejected the criticism, saying the project would create employment and expand renewable power generation in Nova Scotia.“This is a large megawatt wind farm that is producing thousands of jobs in Nova Scotia and giving the opportunity to people from Nova Scotia to buy renewable power,” he said. “This is good for Nova Scotia.”The Canada Infrastructure Bank declined to comment on the financing arrangement. Officials with the Department of Natural Resources said the department would consider any requests for project documents made by parliamentary committees.