Ottawa detective demoted for inquiring about COVID-19 dangers to infants

By Robert KraychikOTTAWA — The Ottawa Police Service's (OPS) Const. Helen Grus was given a two-year demotion on Tuesday at the conclusion of her disciplinary tribunal, during which she was found guilty of discreditable conduct. The charge stemmed from what the OPS internal affairs unit deemed an "unauthorized investigation" into possible links between COVID-19 vaccines and an increase in infant deaths compared with previous years. The increase was brought to the OPS's attention in 2021.Christopher Renwick, the tribunal officer overseeing Grus's disciplinary hearing, said the punishment he imposed — which matched the penalty requested by the prosecution representing the OPS — "sends a strong message to the community [of Ottawa]" about the OPS's "effort to restore trust in their police service."The OPS defines "discreditable conduct" as any misconduct that would bring a police service into public disrepute or otherwise undermine its public reputation.Several police officers who spoke anonymously told this reporter that the broad and nebulous definition of discreditable conduct is occasionally abused for political purposes.Grus will be demoted from first-class constable to second-class constable, resulting in an approximately $28,000 reduction in salary — $14,000 per year for two years. .Ottawa detective Grus testifies her investigation of the COVID vaccine connection to infant deaths was proper.It will also obstruct her promotion opportunities — and the associated salary increases — over the next two years.Renwick's decision would chill Ottawa police officers' willingness to investigate crimes deemed politically sensitive, Bath-Sheba van den Berg, Grus's lawyer, told the Western Standard after Tuesday's proceedings."Somebody is telling [Renwick] to send the message to all police officers: Do not investigate public officials for criminal negligence," van den Berg said."[Renwick] is basically telling us in Canada that we have no rule of law."She continued by warning about the increasing politicization of policing across Canada. She added, "This police hearing … is about the state of policing in Canada. There's no longer independent policing in Canada."Van den Berg said she and her client are committed to appealing the decision as far as possible and necessary to secure their desired outcome."I find [the decision] very concerning because it does set limitations on our discretion in policing," Grus told the Western Standard.Grus concluded with a message to her OPS colleagues.She said, "As far as the Ottawa Police Service goes, I love you all, and I respect you all. … You're a tremendous group of men and women that are here to preserve the peace and protect the public. God bless you."