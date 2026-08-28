Ottawa drops 25% tariffs on U.S. fish and seafood without explanation

The federal government has abruptly removed U.S. fish and seafood from its latest round of retaliatory tariffs, with Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne declining to explain why Ottawa reversed course just a day after announcing the duties.An original tariff list released Tuesday imposed 25% duties on 255 categories of live, frozen and processed American fish and seafood.Blacklock's Reporter said by Wednesday, all those products had been removed from the list.“We have updated the list,” Champagne told reporters. “The list is in Canada’s best interests. That happens from time to time, that these lists are updated, you know.”“We made the update because I think that was the right thing to do in the interests of Canada,” he added. “That’s what we always strive to do.”Products initially targeted included abalone, carp, crab, herring, lobster, mackerel, mussels, octopus, oysters, prawns, scallops, shrimp, tilapia and tuna.Champagne did not provide a specific reason for exempting the products.“Why did the federal government backtrack and drop American fish and seafood from the list of counter-tariffs?” a reporter asked.“It sends a message to Canadians that we listen,” Champagne replied.“What message does it send to Americans?” the reporter asked.“Listen, it sends a message to Canadians,” said Champagne. “My job is to fight for Canada.”Ottawa's original counter-tariff package covered about $28 billion in American imports. Champagne did not disclose the value of fish and seafood products removed from the list.The remaining tariffs are scheduled to take effect September 8..They range from 15% on American-made farm equipment, air conditioners and dishwashers to 25% on chipboard, plywood and other construction materials.Ottawa is also imposing 50% tariffs on products including smartphones, furniture, light fixtures, aluminum, steel and consumer goods such as sports equipment.The federal government imposed a similar $30-billion package of retaliatory tariffs against American products for six months in 2025.Internal Department of Foreign Affairs polling conducted during that dispute showed widespread support among Canadians for retaliatory measures, although support declined when respondents were presented with potential economic consequences.According to the report, Understanding Canadians’ And Americans’ Views On Key Issues Of Interest To Canada, 83% said they strongly or somewhat supported retaliatory tariffs if they protected jobs in their communities.Support fell to 54% if the tariffs increased taxes on Canadian businesses and 51% if they raised costs for consumers.Another 49% supported maintaining the tariffs if they contributed to higher housing costs, while 48% supported them even if they resulted in local job losses.When asked what advice they would give Canadian politicians about relations with Washington, 35% said Canada should “not back down and stand up to the United States.”Another 16% said politicians should “work on the relationship,” 14% favoured remaining “level headed” and 11% said the dispute should be used as an opportunity to “make things better.”