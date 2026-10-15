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Ottawa drops 500,000 annual housing starts target as focus shifts away from home counts

Liberal Housing Minister Gregor Robertson
Liberal Housing Minister Gregor RobertsonIllustration by Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
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Housing
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Gregor Robertson
Jasraj Hallan
Jacob Mantle
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Western Standard
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