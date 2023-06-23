Kissing lesbians

Stonecrest Elementary School put up a white board saying lesbians are “non-male gendered people who are sexually attracted and/or romantically attracted exclusively to non-men.” 

“In the hallway at Stonecrest Elementary School (@OCDSB),” said former Ontario high school teacher Chanel Pfahl in a Thursday tweet. 

john.lankers
john.lankers

It is much worse than that in Ottawa schools: https://tnc.news/2023/06/22/ratiod-secret-trans-agenda/

john.lankers
john.lankers

Should have said 'Ontario schools'.

