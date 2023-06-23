featured Ottawa elementary school defines lesbians as non-males attracted to each other By Jonathan Bradley Jonathan Bradley Reporter (Alberta) Author twitter Author email Jun 23, 2023 2 hrs ago 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Saoirse Ronan and Kate Winslet in Ammonite Courtesy NEON Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Stonecrest Elementary School put up a white board saying lesbians are “non-male gendered people who are sexually attracted and/or romantically attracted exclusively to non-men.” “In the hallway at Stonecrest Elementary School (@OCDSB),” said former Ontario high school teacher Chanel Pfahl in a Thursday tweet. In the hallway at Stonecrest Elementary School (@OCDSB).Lesbian: “Non male aligned gendered people who are sexually and or romantidally attracted to exclusively non men.” pic.twitter.com/u7PEVttYaU— Chanel Pfahl 🇨🇦 (@ChanLPfa) June 22, 2023Stonecrest said it's a fact not all lesbians are women. “Lesbians are only hypermasculine or hyperfeminine — myth,” it said. “They’re not attracted to every woman they come across — fact.” It acknowledged famous lesbians are American actors Wanda Sykes and Amandla Stenberg, American soccer player Megan Rapinoe, and former Seattle Storm point guard Sue Bird. Missing from Me Parent Support and Advocacy Society founder Rukhsana Sukhan mocked the definition. “Can they teach them real lessons, or is this woke Sunday school every day now?” said Sukhan. Can they teach them real lessons, or is this woke Sunday school every day now? 🤡— Bad Hijabi (@RukhsanaSukhan) June 22, 2023Mackness Counselling therapist Michelle Mackness said the definition was wrong. “Always with the erasure of women,” said Mackness. Always with the erasure of women.— Michelle Mackness, BA, MC 🇨🇦🏳️🌈 (@MicllMackness) June 22, 2023Harry Potter author JK Rowling said on June 13 Johns Hopkins University (JHU) is erasing women with its new definitions for sexual orientations. READ MORE: Johns Hopkins University changes definition of lesbian“Non-man (formerly known as woman): a being definable only by reference to the male,” said Rowling. Man: no definition needed. Non-man (formerly known as woman): a being definable only by reference to the male. An absence, a vacuum where there's no man-ness. pic.twitter.com/cpSaSR2Vfg— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 13, 2023JHU defined a lesbian as a non-man attracted to non-men. Tags Stonecrest Elementary School Lesbians Non-man Chanel Pfahl Women Masculinity Rukhsana Sukhan Michelle Mackness Jk Rowling Johns Hopkins University Jonathan Bradley Reporter (Alberta) (2) comments

john.lankers Jun 23, 2023 12:18pm It is much worse than that in Ottawa schools: https://tnc.news/2023/06/22/ratiod-secret-trans-agenda/

john.lankers Jun 23, 2023 12:30pm Should have said 'Ontario schools'. It is much worse than that in Ottawa schools: https://tnc.news/2023/06/22/ratiod-secret-trans-agenda/
Should have said 'Ontario schools'.
