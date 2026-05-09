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Ottawa expands plant breeder patent rights despite backlash from organic farmers

Agriculture Minister Heath MacDonald
Agriculture Minister Heath MacDonaldCourtesy youtube
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Cdnpoli
National Farmers Union
Gerry Ritz
Gord Johns
Friends of the Earth
Agriculture Minister Heath MacDonald
Plant Breeders’ Rights Act
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Western Standard
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