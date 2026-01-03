Ottawa expands student loan relief to lure young professionals to rural Canada

Teachers, pharmacists and other early‑career professionals who move to rural Canada can now access $65.3 million a year in student loan forgiveness, part of a federal push to shore up critical services in small communities. The new rules take effect this week and mirror an earlier program credited with drawing nearly 18,000 doctors and nurses to rural practice.The Department of Employment said the expanded incentives are meant to draw workers into communities that have struggled for years to attract and retain staff. Officials estimate more than 2,700 graduates each year will choose rural placements because of the loan relief.Under the updated Canada Student Loan Regulations, dentists, pharmacists and psychologists can see up to $60,000 in loans forgiven over five years. Teachers, physiotherapists, midwives and social workers are eligible for up to $30,000, while dental hygienists, early childhood educators and personal support workers can receive up to $15,000. .All must relocate to what Ottawa defines as “under‑served rural or remote communities,” meaning populations under 30,000.Federal regulators said smaller communities consistently face limited access to health and social services, with residents often travelling long distances for basic care. The government said it selected eligible occupations based on labour market data, feedback from stakeholders and ongoing efforts across jurisdictions to address shortages.The move builds on a 2012 program that offered up to $60,000 in loan forgiveness for family doctors and $30,000 for registered nurses who agreed to work in rural areas. A 2023 federal evaluation credited that initiative with attracting 17,921 doctors and nurses.Researchers found half of participants learned about the program informally, and 21% said the loan relief played a major role in their decision to relocate. Nurses were even more likely to say the incentive mattered.Health Canada has repeatedly warned that staffing shortages are deepening nationwide. A 2023 briefing note described the situation as a “health workforce crisis,” citing heavy workloads, limited resources, mandatory overtime and safety concerns that have fuelled burnout and turnover.