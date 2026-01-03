News

Ottawa expands student loan relief to lure young professionals to rural Canada

All must relocate to what Ottawa defines as “under‑served rural or remote communities,” meaning populations under 30,000.
Ottawa expands student loan relief to lure young professionals to rural Canada
Source: Wikimedia Commons
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Canada
Cdnpoli
Canadian
student loan relief

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news