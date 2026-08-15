Ottawa expects many Ukrainian refugees to return home when war ends

CALGARY — More than 308,000 Ukrainians entered Canada through a special federal program, but immigration officials expect many will eventually leave the country and return home once conditions improve.A Department of Immigration briefing note obtained by Blacklock’s Reporter said Canada remains committed to providing Ukrainians and their families with temporary refuge while the war continues.“Canada remains committed to supporting Ukrainians and their family members by providing a temporary safe haven as the war in Ukraine continues while recognizing many will eventually return home when it is safe to do so,” said the April 9 note.The document did not estimate how many Ukrainians would return or set any target for departures.Although the original emergency programs have technically expired, the department said it would continue helping Ukrainians fleeing the conflict as well as those already in Canada who want to remain longer.Temporary measures are available until March 31, 2027, for Ukrainians and eligible family members who arrived in Canada on or before March 31, 2024.Under those measures, eligible applicants can seek a new open work permit lasting up to three years, renew an existing work permit or apply for a study permit from within Canada. Standard application fees apply.The details were included in the briefing note, Ukraine-CUAET Measures And Permanent Resident Family Based Pathway.Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, cabinet introduced an extensive assistance package for Ukrainians coming to Canada.Support included free flights from the region, 14 days of hotel accommodations and meals after arrival, tax-free payments of $3,000 for each adult and $1,500 for each child..Canada’s Ukraine aid tops $26.7 billion with another $925 million gift.Ukrainian arrivals were also offered free language training, work and study permits and settlement services, including help enrolling children in Canadian schools.Federal spending on the measures totalled $1.14 billion, according to an Inquiry Of Ministry tabled in the House of Commons on January 27.The figures were disclosed in response to a request from Conservative MP Kerry Diotte of Edmonton Griesbach, who asked for a breakdown of approximately $20 billion committed to Ukraine by the federal government since 2022.An internal Department of Immigration report published in 2024 acknowledged complaints that Ukrainian arrivals received preferential treatment compared with refugees from other conflicts.“There is a perception of unfairness regarding the treatment of the Ukrainian population compared to other global humanitarian situations,” said the report, Rapid Evaluation Of The Ukraine Response.Immigration managers also acknowledged criticism that the Ukrainian program was perceived as “a privileged initiative for a mostly white population.”The response was frequently compared with Canada’s treatment of Afghan interpreters, employees and other allies following the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul in 2021.“When discussing the nuances around inequitable treatment, comparisons were often made to other global populations in need of humanitarian assistance,” said the report.“Interviewees felt there was an inequitable response in comparison with the Afghan movement which was also a priority for the Department of Immigration at the time.”