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Ottawa expects many Ukrainian refugees to return home when war ends

Prime Minister Mark Carney with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Halifax.
Prime Minister Mark Carney with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Halifax. CBC screenshot
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Ukraine War
Ukraine
Department Of Immigration
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Russia Ukraine War
Kerry Diotte
Ukrainian Refugees
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