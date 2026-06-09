The federal government has extended its firearms amnesty period while Canada's highest court reviews a legal challenge to Ottawa's 'assault-style' firearms ban, even as more than 142,000 prohibited firearms have already been declared, collected or destroyed through the government's gun grab compensation program.Public Safety Canada announced Tuesday that amnesty orders covering firearms prohibited in 2020, 2024 and 2025 will remain in effect until 90 days after the Supreme Court of Canada issues a ruling on a challenge to the May 2020 ban.The extension follows the Supreme Court's decision in March to hear an appeal challenging the legality of the federal government's prohibition on 'assault-style' firearms.Ottawa said the move is intended to protect affected firearm owners and businesses from criminal liability while the case proceeds through the courts and while participants continue complying with the law through the federal gun grab compensation program.The announcement comes as the business portion of the 'Assault-Style' Firearms Compensation Program officially closed on June 4.According to the federal government, more than 61,900 prohibited firearms were claimed through the second phase of the business compensation program. An additional 12,000 firearms were collected and destroyed during the gun grab program's first phase between November 2024 and April 2025..The individual phase of the program, which ran from Jan. 19 to March 31, 2026, saw more than 68,000 firearms declared by owners seeking compensation.Public Safety Canada said gun grab efforts remain underway across the country and are expected to continue through early fall. Final compensation figures and total firearms collected will be released once the program concludes.“All individuals and businesses who declared firearms under the ASFCP will receive compensation upon successful validation of their firearms,” the department said.Public Safety Minister 'Gun Grab Gary' Anandasangaree said the prohibited firearms pose a threat to public safety and encouraged firearm owners who have not yet completed the process to schedule collection appointments.“Assault-style firearms were prohibited because of the risk they pose to public safety,” said Anandasangaree. “While collection and compensation for individuals are underway, I would encourage firearm owners to book their appointments as soon as they get their notification. It is their only chance to get compensation for their prohibited firearms.”The government said the extension of the amnesty period will not affect the compensation program, which remains scheduled for completion by October 2026.Owners who choose not to participate in the program must still dispose of their prohibited firearms before the amnesty period expires. Options include deactivating firearms at their own expense, surrendering them to police without compensation, or exporting them in accordance with federal regulations.The government also announced amendments allowing some firearm owners in remote or exceptional circumstances to ship prohibited firearms for disposal if travel distances make in-person collection appointments impractical.Ottawa maintains the gun grab program is part of a broader public safety strategy that includes border enforcement measures aimed at combating firearms smuggling, addressing gun violence and supporting community-based crime prevention initiatives.The legal challenge before the Supreme Court is expected to be heard over the coming year, with a decision anticipated in 2027.