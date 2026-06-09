News

Ottawa extends firearms amnesty as 'assault-style' gun grab tops 142,000 firearms

Public Safety Minister 'Gun Grab Gary' Anandasangaree.
Public Safety Minister 'Gun Grab Gary' Anandasangaree.WS Canva
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Canadian Supreme Court
Gary Anandasangaree
federal gun grab
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news