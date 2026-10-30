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Ottawa fast-tracks $5.9 billion port expansion to boost overseas trade

Tanker calling at the Westridge Marine Terminal in the Port of Vancouver.
Tanker calling at the Westridge Marine Terminal in the Port of Vancouver.Courtesy of Trans Mountain
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Bcpoli
Bc Ferries
Port Of Vancouver
Mark Carney
Vancouver Fraser Port Authority
Steven Mackinnon
bcpol
robert banks terminal
terramarine
Port of Vancouver Gateway Strategy