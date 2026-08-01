Ottawa fights $5 billion Parliament Hill land claim while affirming indigenous title rights

The federal government says it is committed to respecting indigenous rights and title while continuing to fight a $5-billion court claim that seeks ownership and compensation for Parliament Hill and other federal landmarks in the National Capital Region.A briefing note prepared for Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Rebecca Alty reveals Ottawa remains in court opposing a title claim launched by the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg, despite stating the government is committed to recognizing Aboriginal rights and title."The Government of Canada is committed to maintaining legal clarity and stability in land ownership while respecting Aboriginal rights and title," the Jan. 21 departmental briefing note states.The federal government has contested the lawsuit in Ontario Superior Court since 2016.According to the briefing note, the First Nation is seeking an accounting of revenues generated from the disputed lands, repayment of profits earned by Canada and the National Capital Commission, and compensation for alleged failures to consult.The claim covers a significant portion of federally owned property in Ottawa and Gatineau, including Parliament Hill, the Supreme Court of Canada, the House of Commons, the Senate, Library and Archives Canada, the Canadian Museum of History, the Canadian War Museum, Gatineau Park, islands in the Ottawa River and other federal lands.The department estimates the plaintiffs are seeking approximately $5 billion in compensation."They claim compensation of about $5 billion, except for improvements, for loss of lands, loss of opportunity, loss of culture, loss of profit and to restore the honour of the Crown," the note states.Federal officials also noted they have been assured the lawsuit is not intended to affect privately owned property."The intention of the litigation is not to dislodge private landowners," the briefing says, adding the claim is limited to lands owned or managed by federal and provincial governments..The issue has drawn increased political attention following an Aug. 7, 2025 British Columbia Supreme Court ruling that granted the Cowichan Tribes Aboriginal title over 1,846 acres of land owned by the City of Richmond, the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority and private landowners.The decision prompted concerns among some MPs over the potential impact on property rights.On May 25, the House of Commons defeated a Conservative motion by a vote of 199 to 139 that called on Parliament to reaffirm property rights in response to the Cowichan ruling.Conservative MP Jamie Schmale, who sponsored the motion, argued the issue was already affecting land values."This is not theoretical," Schmale told the Commons. "The consequences are already real. According to reports, appraisers in British Columbia warned that uncertainty surrounding property rights could reduce property values dramatically in affected areas."Alty acknowledged concerns raised by the Cowichan decision but declined to comment directly on the ongoing litigation."We recognize the Cowichan decision has caused uncertainty and anxiety," she told MPs. "Canadians deserve to feel secure in their homes and investments."The minister added the government supported some of the principles contained in the Conservative motion but would not use Parliament to revisit an active court case."The key is to sit down at a table, have constructive discussions and responsibly carry out the difficult work of reconciliation," Alty said. "That is what our government is doing."