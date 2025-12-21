Ottawa floats ‘safe’ indoor temperature limits before walking back language

Ottawa briefly raised eyebrows by suggesting it may set “safe indoor temperature limits” for Canadians’ homes, only to later insist the language was not meant to signal any new regulation.Blacklock's Reporter says the wording appeared in a June 20 Health Canada briefing note prepared for Climate Change Day, which asked how the federal government was protecting Canadians from the health risks of extreme heat. The note argued that rising temperatures pose growing dangers, particularly for vulnerable groups, and said Ottawa was working under its National Adaptation Strategy to respond.“As part of this work, the government is taking action to protect those most at risk,” the document stated, including older adults and people with chronic or mental illness. It added that this work “includes establishing safe indoor temperature limits to keep our homes healthy and cool.”After the document became public, the health department moved quickly to downplay the phrasing. Spokeswoman Maryse Durette said the memo should not be read as a plan to regulate temperatures inside private residences. She said Health Canada is focused on research and guidance related to indoor heat, which she described as the leading cause of heat-related deaths in Canada..“To clarify, this wording does not refer to any planned regulation of temperature in homes,” Durette said, adding that the department is working to address evidence gaps tied to extreme heat.The briefing note framed extreme weather as an increasing threat to public health, pointing to floods, wildfires and heat waves as stressors on both Canadians and the health-care system.It said the department remains “committed to protecting people” from the impacts of climate change.The disclosure came days after another federal department signalled a more concrete approach to temperature limits elsewhere.In a July 3 report to the Senate national finance committee, the labour department said it is rewriting workplace safety rules to establish maximum temperature thresholds for employees in federally regulated private-sector jobs.The labour department said the changes are aimed at addressing “thermal stress,” describing plans to set specific limits for exposure to hot or cold environments and require employers to take action once those limits are reached..No timeline for enforcement was provided, with officials saying work is ongoing.The proposed workplace changes were raised during a June 18 Senate hearing after questions from Sen. Rosa Galvez, who said rising temperatures were already affecting workers and leading to more sick leave requests.Federal officials said managing thermal stress is becoming increasingly important as temperatures rise, underscoring Ottawa’s broader push to address climate-related risks through new standards and guidance.