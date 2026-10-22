Ottawa forgives $435 million in dental care payments to ineligible Canadians

Health Minister Marjorie Michel has approved the cancellation of up to $434.8 million in taxpayer-funded dental benefits paid to Canadians who were not eligible for the federal government's dental care program.Blacklock's Reporter says the decision comes as the Canada Dental Care Plan faces mounting costs, with federal estimates climbing to $18 billion from an original five-year projection of $10.1 billion.According to a legal notice issued by Michel, recovering the money from recipients who incorrectly claimed benefits could create financial hardship and cost the government more in administrative expenses than it would recover.“The affected population generally consists of persons who have a low or modest income,” Michel wrote.“Many of the debts, although relatively small on an individual basis, may be significant to those persons. In addition, the administrative costs associated with pursuing and managing recovery may be disproportionate to the amounts recoverable.”The Canada Dental Care Plan provides subsidized dental services to Canadians with annual household incomes below $90,000 who do not have access to private dental insurance or workplace coverage.However, federal eligibility reviews found some recipients had received taxpayer-funded dental treatment despite already having access to private insurance.“The cost estimate of the Remission Order represents an amount of up to $434.8 million,” the Department of Health said in a Regulatory Impact Analysis Statement.“This is based on an analysis of member eligibility files and Dental Care Plan claims information.”The amount covers two years of dental claims involving recipients who did not meet the program's eligibility requirements.The department did not disclose how many Canadians received benefits for which they were ineligible.“But for this Remission Order, they would be required to repay the amount that was or will be paid under the Plan,” the department said..Applicants must declare they do not have access to private dental coverage before qualifying for federal benefits. Government officials subsequently conduct eligibility checks to verify those declarations.“Post-enrolment verification of eligibility is used to help ensure that only those who meet all the Plan’s eligibility criteria receive Plan coverage,” the notice said.“These verifications revealed a small number of enrolled persons incorrectly attested that they did not have access to dental insurance.”The department did not indicate whether the incorrect declarations were deliberate or resulted from misunderstandings of the eligibility rules.The writeoff follows substantial increases in the program's projected costs.In 2023, the Parliamentary Budget Officer estimated the five-year cost of the dental plan at $10.1 billion in a report titled New Canadian Dental Care Plan.Former prime minister Justin Trudeau's government subsequently increased the estimate to $13 billion. The Department of Health has since revised the figure to $18 billion.The department has not provided a detailed public explanation for the full increase.Meanwhile, a September 11 survey conducted by the Department of Social Development found most recipients of subsidized dental care had visited a dentist or other oral health professional before enrolling in the federal program.“Most Canada Dental Care Plan members reported visiting an oral health professional before applying,” said the report, Canadian Dental Care Plan: Client Experience Survey 2025-2026.The findings raise questions about how many recipients were previously unable to obtain dental treatment, although previous visits do not necessarily mean patients could afford all the care they needed.The program was promoted by the former Liberal government and the New Democrats as a way to help Canadians who could not afford dental treatment..Former NDP leader Jagmeet Singh repeatedly argued the program would provide essential care to families struggling with dental bills.“So many people across this country said, ‘We are hurting and we cannot take care of our kids’ teeth,’” Singh told the House of Commons in 2022.“I have spoken to so many people who tell me it would be life-changing for them to be able to get their teeth fixed,” he said.The latest remission order means recipients covered by the decision will not be required to repay the federal government for dental benefits received while they were ineligible.