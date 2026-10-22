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Ottawa forgives $435 million in dental care payments to ineligible Canadians

Marjorie Michel
Marjorie MichelCourtesy Radio-Canada
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Justin Trudeau
Cdnpoli
Jagmeet Singh
Parliamentary Budget Officer
Department Of Social Development
Canada Dental Care Plan
Canada's Minister of Health, Marjorie Michel
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Western Standard
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