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Ottawa gives Stelco’s US owner five days or face court

Industry minister says Cleveland-Cliffs broke job promises tied to the 2024 takeover.
Industry Minister Mélanie Joly has given Cleveland-Cliffs five business days to show how it will keep Stelco jobs in Ontario
Industry Minister Mélanie Joly has given Cleveland-Cliffs five business days to show how it will keep Stelco jobs in OntarioIllustration
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