Ottawa hands Coast Guard to defence after damning audit

The federal government has stripped the fisheries department of responsibility for the Canadian Coast Guard and placed it under the control of Defence Minister David McGuinty, following an audit that found the service was falling apart under its old management.“The Canadian Coast Guard fleet is aging as vessels approach and exceed their intended end of service life,” warned a 2024 evaluation that called the fleet obsolete. It found 30% of ships had less than five years of service left, while more than a quarter were already past their expiry dates by up to 14 years. Blacklock's Reporter says some had been pushed 17 to 36 years beyond their intended lifespan..With unscheduled breakdowns mounting, taxpayers paid $320.5 million in 2023 just to keep the ships afloat, more than a tenth of the Coast Guard’s $2.4 billion budget. Managers admitted the state of the fleet was causing delays in search and rescue, gaps in icebreaking, and lapses in marine security.Defence officials said the transfer would “enhance coordination” and improve maritime security. McGuinty called the change “an important step that will allow us to better coordinate our efforts at sea.”.The Coast Guard had been under fisheries since 1995, and before that under transport. Cabinet confirmed it will remain a civilian unit, but because NATO rules allow Coast Guard budgets to be counted as military spending, its $2.4 billion is already factored into Ottawa’s pledge to meet NATO’s 2% of GDP defence target.The audit also flagged a severe staffing crunch, with the Coast Guard struggling to recruit and retain certified personnel amid fierce competition with private industry and other government departments.