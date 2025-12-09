Ottawa has 577 federal diversity staffers as departments report millions spent on DEI programs

The federal government assigned at least 577 employees to diversity, equity and inclusion programs last year, according to newly released records — though cabinet admitted the real number is higher because several major departments refused to report their staffing totals.Blacklock's Reporter says the figures were disclosed in an Inquiry Of Ministry prompted by Conservative MP Vincent Ho, who asked how many full-time equivalents were dedicated to DEI-related roles. Cabinet’s tally did not include staff counts from the RCMP or the departments of Health, Justice, Natural Resources and Public Works, all of which declined to provide numbers.Environment Canada said it had no “project code for diversity.” Immigration officials claimed the paperwork required to obtain the figures made it “difficult.” Foreign Affairs said its global network of 182 missions across 112 countries made it impossible to compile numbers in the time available. “The department is committed to providing an inclusive, equitable and respectful work environment for all,” it wrote..Other departments did provide detailed breakdowns. National Defence reported 84 employees assigned to diversity work and documented spending that included $22,600 paid to Dr. Rachel Zellars of St. Mary’s University to speak at a Black History Month event. Fisheries and Oceans listed 10 staff and $47,697 spent on workshops such as “ethical space and engagement preparedness.”Industry Canada counted 95 diversity-focused employees and spent $10,997 on a Black History Month session titled “freeing ourselves of imposter syndrome.” Veterans Affairs reported 11 staff and $19,320 spent on a Kairos Blanket Exercise, an indigenous sensitivity workshop that uses blankets to represent land while participants assume the roles of First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples.According to a previous Inquiry Of Ministry tabled September 17, the federal government has spent $1.049 billion on diversity, equity and inclusion programs since 2016.