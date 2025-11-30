News

Ottawa hikes funding for ‘self-sustaining’ infrastructure bank despite billions still unspent

Ehren Cory
Ehren CoryCourtesy Canada Infrastructure Bank
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Canada Infrastructure Bank
Cheryl Gallant
Kevin Lamoureux
Ehren Cory

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news