Ottawa hikes immigration fees again as court rejects discrimination claims

CALGARY — The federal government is moving ahead with another round of immigration fee increases, raising costs for permanent residency, work permits and family sponsorships starting April 30.As first reported by Blacklock’s Reporter, cabinet confirmed the increases Saturday, citing inflation-linked adjustments tied to recent rises in the Consumer Price Index.“The new rate is calculated in accordance with the cumulative percentage increase to the Consumer Price Index for the two previous years, 2024 and 2025, rounded to the nearest $5,” cabinet wrote in a Regulatory Impact Analysis Statement.Permanent residency fees will climb from $575 to $600, while work permits for temporary foreign farmworkers and homecare workers will rise from $950 to $990. Business-class immigration permits are set to increase from $1,810 to $1,895, and family reunification sponsorship fees will move from $85 to $90.The latest increases come as Ottawa continues to defend the legality of immigration-related fees against constitutional challenges. In a 2022 ruling, Russel Zinn of the Federal Court dismissed a class action lawsuit that claimed citizenship fees were discriminatory because Canadian-born citizens are not required to pay them.“It is plain and obvious that a claim asserting discrimination between these groups on the basis of the Charter is bound to fail,” Zinn wrote..Canada’s immigration system grapples with rise in AI-generated asylum claims.Applicants had argued the fees violated the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms by creating unequal treatment based on ethnic origin.The court rejected that argument, finding no legal basis to equate citizenship fees with discrimination.“Canada is a country of immigrants,” Zinn wrote, adding that ethnic origin among Canadian-born citizens reflects a broad mix of backgrounds similar to those seeking citizenship.“I fail to see that there is an arguable case that the distinction raised in this litigation is based on ethnic origin,” he added.Federal research has shown most newcomers pursue citizenship for practical and civic reasons.A 2021 evaluation of the citizenship program found applicants cited voting rights, access to a Canadian passport and better opportunities for their children as key motivations.According to the report, more than half of the 2.8 million immigrants admitted between 2005 and 2015 had either obtained citizenship or were in the process of applying.Among respondents, 71% said they wanted to “feel fully Canadian,” while 61% cited the ability to vote and 53% pointed to obtaining a passport.Other motivations included improving job prospects (20%), securing their children’s future (38%) and avoiding deportation (6%). A small minority, 3%, said they sought citizenship in order to run for political office.