Ottawa intervenes in BC, Quebec port labour strikes, issues back-to-work order

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals have ordered port workers back to work after a labour dispute that resulted in a 12-day strike. Ottawa on Tuesday imposed binding arbitration on workers in British Columbia and Quebec ports. .Canada's ports go digital, safety minister promises 'success'.Federal Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon ordered the Canada Industrial Relations Board to intervene in labour disputes at four ports in BC, the Port of Montreal and the Port of Quebec. “I have directed the Canada Industrial Relations Board to order the resumption of all operations and functions at the ports, and to assist the parties by imposing final and binding arbitration,” said MacKinnon in a statement, per the Globe & Mail. “I have also directed the board to extend the term of the existing collective agreements until new ones are reached.”.MacKinnon said the strikes are significantly impacting supply chains, thousands of jobs, and Canada's reputation as a reliable trading partner, reported the Canadian Press. In the spring of 2021, the federal government passed the Port of Montreal Operations Act, legislation that gave Ottawa the power to order port labourers back to work.