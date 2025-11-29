News

Ottawa keeps controversial ‘barbaric practices’ law in place while it studies polygamy cases

Parliament Hill
Parliament HillCBC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Naheed Nenshi
Chris Alexander
Kellie Leitch
Polygamy
Tara Lang
Zero Tolerance For Barbaric Cultural Practices Act

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news