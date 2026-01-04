Ottawa kept tight lid on 10‑year website contract despite promises to cut consultants

Federal managers imposed strict secrecy while drafting a decade‑long contract for outside firms to run the government’s main website, even as cabinet continued to promise cuts to consultant spending.Internal emails obtained via an Access To Information request by Blacklock's Reporter show staff at Public Works were instructed not to share details of the project and to direct all inquiries to the department’s transparency office. Employees were also required to sign non‑disclosure agreements.Managers warned that procurement material “must only be shared with individuals authorized to participate in this process” and “must not be disclosed or discussed with any external parties under any circumstances.”Canada.ca, launched in 2015, consolidates roughly 660,000 federal web pages ranging from weather updates to pension applications. On June 9, officials quietly contacted pre‑approved suppliers to solicit feedback on a new 10‑year contract to manage the platform.Public Works withheld that June 9 notice for more than six months before releasing it under Access To Information. One manager wrote on February 17 that the “safest approach is to maintain confidentiality while sharing the requirements.”.Emails offered no explanation for the secrecy. Staff simply noted they had “done our due diligence to express to shareholders the importance of keeping this information confidential.”The department did not disclose the expected cost of the contract. Minutes from a closed‑door meeting on February 7 claimed the project would save taxpayers money, with officials pledging to “review cost savings to Canada to demonstrate the value added for the managed web services.”A later notice to contractors, titled Managed Web Services Renewal, said Ottawa aimed to “elevate the ability of the Canada.ca platform to meet evolving citizen expectations.” It did not identify any problems with the current system, instead insisting that “continued success is a must” as digital expectations grow.The government said its goal is to maintain a “secure, modern and scalable platform” and ensure the site’s vast information holdings remain “consistently accessible and accurate.”The push for a new long‑term contract comes despite repeated commitments to reduce consultant use. The 2023 budget, A Made In Canada Plan, pledged to “reduce spending on consulting.”During Commons estimates debates on June 12, MPs noted consultant spending was projected to jump from $20 billion to $26 billion this fiscal year. “Did taxpayers get their money’s worth,” asked Conservative MP Kelly McCauley, who chairs the government operations committee.