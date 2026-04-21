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Ottawa looking to new pipeline route from Alberta to Southern B.C.

Ottawa looking to change pipeline route to end at Port of Vancouver rather than Northern B.C., sources in the federal government say
Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Mark Carney facing off on either side of an oil pipeline.
Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Mark Carney facing off on either side of an oil pipeline. WS Canva
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Federal Government
Port Of Vancouver
Canadian Oil And Gas
BC premier David Eby
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Mark Carney Alberta oil and gas
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney
Alberta MOU
Alberta-BC Pipeline
Alberta B.C. pipeline talks

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