Ottawa loosens embassy liquor rules to ‘improve efficiency’ under red tape review

The federal government has relaxed strict alcohol controls at Canadian embassies, eliminating paperwork and oversight requirements in what officials describe as a move to “improve efficiency” and cut red tape.Blacklock's Reporter says Access to Information records show the Department of Foreign Affairs scaled back mandatory reporting and approval rules tied to liquor inventories at missions abroad, effective May 1 of last year. The changes were introduced as part of a 2025 government-wide push to streamline regulations.In an internal memo, the department said missions must still maintain proper alcohol inventory records to ensure accountability and tracking, including the disposal of alcohol. However, it added the revisions would significantly reduce administrative workload and improve operational efficiency.Previously, embassies were required to follow a stringent Disposal Of Expired Bottles Of Alcohol policy. When bottles were deemed expired or unsuitable for consumption, two employees — including a Canada-based staff member — had to witness and certify their destruction. Detailed records listing the name, quantity, purchase date, destruction date, cost and reason for disposal had to be attached to a hospitality claim..The old rules also strictly limited use of mission alcohol. Under no circumstances could liquor stocks be used for internal tastings, even to check wine quality.Those requirements have now been scrapped under a revised Changes To Official Hospitality Outside Canada Policy. According to internal correspondence, reporting losses through formal disposal reports is no longer required. Missions no longer need approval memoranda from the head of mission, a director general or the financial services and digital solutions bureau. Consulting the financial policies unit and notifying the corporate accounting unit have also been eliminated.Department records show reported “loss of alcohol” over the previous two years totalled $14,412, though that figure reflected only missing bottles formally declared to headquarters. One staff email acknowledged there could be additional losses if missions failed to report them.The department characterized the overhaul as part of its ongoing effort to streamline processes and reduce administrative burdens.The policy shift follows a 2025 red tape review announced by the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat aimed at scrapping what officials called outdated regulations across government.At the time, Prime Minister Mark Carney said Ottawa would remove unnecessary rules and make government more efficient.