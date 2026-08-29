Ottawa mandates Canadian materials for costly 24 Sussex renovation

Ottawa is requiring Canadian contractors and materials for the multimillion-dollar overhaul of the prime minister's official residence at 24 Sussex Drive, saying the historic property “must be completed by Canadians for Canadians.”Blacklock's Reporter says the Department of Public Works outlined the requirement in a Request For Qualification seeking firms to rehabilitate and modernize the long-vacant Ottawa residence.“The desired outcome is a renewed 24 Sussex that serves contemporary needs and remains a symbol of Canada for generations to come,” said the notice.“Given its national and historical significance, the rehabilitated residence must be completed by Canadians for Canadians.”Public Works said Canadian materials and technology must be incorporated throughout the project.“In that spirit, the use of Canadian materials and innovations must be considered and incorporated throughout the project,” said the notice.Only Canadian contractors and subcontractors will be hired, while design work will be overseen by the Royal Architectural Institute of Canada.The manor house, built around 1868, was last occupied by former prime minister Stephen Harper and his family in 2015.The residence was permanently closed in 2022 for urgent repairs initially budgeted at $36.6 million. The current fundraising target for renovations is $50 million.Public Works described the property as an important national landmark requiring extensive modernization.“24 Sussex embodies architectural, historical and symbolic value,” said the Request For Qualification.“Its rehabilitation presents an opportunity to preserve an important part of Canada’s built heritage while ensuring it remains functional, resilient and relevant for future generations.”.The department said it is seeking a “world class design vision” that will transform the aging property into a secure and modern residence and working venue for future prime ministers.A project manager is expected to be selected by fall 2027. The government has not set a deadline for completing the renovations.“The project shall provide a secure, dignified, functional and adaptable environment that supports residential, official, ceremonial and administrative functions while meeting current codes, standards and operational excellence,” said Public Works.“The design shall demonstrate architectural excellence.”The federal government purchased 24 Sussex in 1943 from the estate of William Edwards, an Ottawa lumber baron and Liberal Senate appointee.It became the prime minister's official residence in 1951. Before then, Canadian prime ministers were expected to arrange their own accommodations.The Auditor General warned nearly two decades ago that the residence required substantial repairs.A 2008 report, Conservation Of Federal Official Residences, described 24 Sussex as a drafty property “showing signs of fatigue and wear.”“The windows and caulking are cracked and the tracks and windows are loose,” auditors wrote.The report also described the plumbing as “deficient,” said electrical wiring dated to the 1960s and called window-mounted air conditioners “noisy and inefficient.”