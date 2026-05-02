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Ottawa moves to ban Bitcoin in elections amid foreign interference concerns

Thanks to President Trump, Bitcoin takes its place with gold and oil, as a strategic reserve
Thanks to President Trump, Bitcoin takes its place with gold and oil, as a strategic reserveWS Files
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Cdnpoli
Bitcoin
Chinese Interference
Cryptocurrency
Kevin Lamoureux
Steven Mackinnon
Kelly Block
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Western Standard
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