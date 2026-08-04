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Ottawa moves to designate Smith’s West Coast pipeline a national interest project

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Premier Danielle Smith in Calgary on July 2, 2026.
Prime Minister Mark Carney and Premier Danielle Smith in Calgary on July 2, 2026. WS/David Wiechnik
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