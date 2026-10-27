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Ottawa moves to privatize airline complaints as backlog hits 97,000 cases

“The Canadian Transportation Agency has proven to be incapable of implementing this particular system,” MacKinnon testified.
Travellers walk through Toronto Pearson International Airport on December 16, 2021.
Travellers walk through Toronto Pearson International Airport on December 16, 2021.Courtesy Evan Mitsui/CBC
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Canadian Transportation Agency
Dan Albas
Steven Mackinnon
Bill C-31
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