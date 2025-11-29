Ottawa orders new study on kids’ mental health after COVID lockdown warnings grow harder to ignore

The federal government is launching new research into how access to outdoor play affects children’s mental health, a move that comes years after experts warned that pandemic lockdowns and remote learning triggered serious long-term harm.In a notice to consultants, the Department of Health said exposure to green space has consistently been linked to better physical and mental outcomes for kids, noting studies that show improved activity levels, emotional development and overall well-being when children can freely play outside. The department said it wants evidence that can guide future policy, especially for vulnerable groups, but did not disclose a research budget. A final report is scheduled for 2026.Blacklock's Reporter said the project will examine how green space, walkability, park access and air pollution influence rates of allergies, asthma, anxiety and mood disorders in children. Ottawa says the findings will be used to shape public health guidance and prepare for future emergencies..Warnings about the impact of lockdowns on youth have been piling up for years. During 2022 Commons health committee hearings, researchers described a “psychosocial hidden burden” caused by cancelled sports, closed playgrounds and prolonged school disruptions. University of B.C. pediatric scientist Dr. Quynh Doan testified that most of the 424 youths surveyed reported significant psychosocial struggles — with older teens most likely to face severe psychiatric difficulties.McMaster Children’s Hospital president Bruce Squires told MPs that kids were sometimes waiting more than two years for specialized mental health services, while in-patient admissions for eating disorders soared 90%. He said learning loss, isolation and delays in care had “impacted” children across every aspect of their development.A 2021 report by the Public Health Agency found 43% of parents were extremely worried about their children’s mental health during the lockdown era, with the situation hitting disabled kids especially hard.