Ottawa penthouse purchase sparked backlash as officials warned of optics amid cost-of-living crisis

Internal government records show federal officials were rattled by public outrage over an $8.8 million luxury residence purchased for a Canadian diplomat in New York, warning the controversy made Ottawa appear out of touch with Canadians struggling to make ends meet.According to Access to Information documents, the Department of Foreign Affairs acknowledged the 2024 Manhattan penthouse acquisition for Consul General Tom Clark drew intense media scrutiny and political backlash, describing the issue as “highly medialized” and politically sensitive.The memo, dated January 30, cautioned that the high-end purchase risked reinforcing perceptions that government spending priorities were disconnected from the financial pressures facing ordinary Canadians.Details of the property fuelled criticism at the time, including its upscale finishes, luxury appliances and steep monthly fees exceeding US$15,000. The purchase triggered parliamentary hearings and cross-party condemnation, with MPs questioning both the cost and decision-making process behind the acquisition.Officials warned ministers the controversy would likely continue to draw criticism, particularly from opposition parties calling for tighter oversight and accountability in government spending. .The memo noted that parliamentarians had already closely examined correspondence tied to the purchase and were expected to keep pressing the issue.A Commons committee later recommended the department conduct regular value-for-money reviews of its international real estate holdings to prevent similar controversies and ensure better stewardship of taxpayer funds.The issue was further complicated by conflicting accounts over the diplomat’s involvement. While Clark told a parliamentary committee he had no role in selecting the new residence, internal records suggested he had raised concerns about the suitability of the previous property, prompting questions about his influence in the process.Opposition MPs seized on the discrepancy, accusing the government of poor judgment and lack of transparency, while continuing to frame the purchase as emblematic of broader spending concerns in Ottawa.The department’s memo concluded that without stronger scrutiny and clearer communication, similar incidents could continue to undermine public confidence in how taxpayer dollars are managed.