A former University of Ottawa physics professor testified at a citizens’ inquiry that excess mortality followed administration of the COVID-19 vaccination in Canada and around the world.
Dennis Rancourt told Canada’s National Citizens Inquiry on COVID-19 that excess mortality went up slightly during the pandemic, but major spikes occurred following COVID-19 vaccinations.
“[The year of] 2022…has significantly higher deaths than the previous two years…When the [vaccine] rollout starts, you get an extra peak on the shoulder of that winter peak there at the beginning of 2021, and that is a very strong peak, especially in Ontario for people that are 59 years of age and older,” Rancourt said.
“The third dose rollout, which is this significant increase, gives you the highest winter peak we've seen in a long, long time.”
Rancourt said four studies in India noticed spikes after vaccination but none of the researchers mentioned that timing.
“They all found the same thing. They found that there was no excess mortality when COVID when the pandemic was announced. Absolutely everything was normal. And then all of a sudden, many months, many, many months later, there was a huge surge, I mean huge, massive surge of deaths,” he said.
“None of the four groups of researchers mentioned that surging mortality was occurring exactly when the vaccine was rolled out military style, and I said how is this possible? How could they not even mention it?”
Rancourt’s own analysis of the studies suggested the vaccine killed 3.7 million Indians, including many at what the prime minister called a “vaccine festival.” “One out of every 100 injections caused a death in India,” he said.
In Mississippi and other states where a “vaccine equity” program brought the shot to vulnerable demographics, Rancourt noticed an especially pronounced spike in excess mortality for 25-to-64-year-olds.
“India, Australia, Canada, Chile, Germany, Israel, New Zealand, USA, and many others, including all the European countries…always gives us the same result. There is a risk from dying from the injection on a per-injection basis that is between 0.05%, that’s for all ages in a Western country, all the way up to almost 3% for the most elderly people that are fragile,” he said.
“We summarize that data for Israel…and we show that as you go to further and further doses, the the risk of dying is higher and higher, even when you discriminate by age group.”
Even so, Rancourt and his fellow researchers did find an age-related correlation in Australia and Israel which kept extensive statistics.
“The risk of dying from the injection goes exponentially with the age of the person being injected,” Rancourt explained.
“For every five years in age, your risk of dying from the injection doubles. And this proves that it was absolutely the the opposite of what you should do from a public health basis to go and vaccinate the most vulnerable in terms of being elderly.”
Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
(1) comment
Yes, we already knew that..time for tribunals...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.