Denis Rancourt

Denis Rancourt 

A former University of Ottawa physics professor testified that all-cause mortality statistics don’t indicate there was a real pandemic during COVID-19 nor any other period since the Second World War.

Denis Rancourt made his comments during hearings of the National Citizens Inquiry on COVID-19 (NCI). He said many physicists like him are interdisciplinarians and that he was an expert in many fields relevant to the study of the pandemic, including nanoparticles, molecular science, statistical analysis, theoretical modelling, and measurement methods.

Tags

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Recommended for you

(4) comments

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

Four minutes covers most of it https://rumble.com/v2t8ata-steve-kirsch-testifies-the-truth-about-all-vaccines-to-pennsylvania-senate.html

Report Add Reply
West is Best
West is Best

His work with the Ontario Civil Liberties Association pertaining to masking was absolute gold. I’m so thankful for his contributions!!

Report Add Reply
AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

Nice to see the truth coming out.

We will still have to go to war with the sheeple tbough. They don't dig truth.

Report Add Reply
dieraci13
dieraci13

All the facts and truth in the world don't matter when there's no price to be paid by the perpetrators for being wrong. They can just endlessly dispute the facts and run out the clock and get big government pensions.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.