A former University of Ottawa physics professor testified that all-cause mortality statistics don’t indicate there was a real pandemic during COVID-19 nor any other period since the Second World War.
Denis Rancourt made his comments during hearings of the National Citizens Inquiry on COVID-19 (NCI). He said many physicists like him are interdisciplinarians and that he was an expert in many fields relevant to the study of the pandemic, including nanoparticles, molecular science, statistical analysis, theoretical modelling, and measurement methods.
Rancourt has written more than 30 reports on COVID-related matters in the past three years and submitted almost 900 pages of studies he authored or co-authored to the NCI. In 2019, he wrote a paper for the Ontario Civil Liberties Association that said there was no appreciable difference in all-cause mortality in any of the alleged pandemics since the Second World War. He testified COVID-19 was no exception and policy decisions killed people, not the virus.
“If governments had done nothing out of the ordinary,...had not responded to a presumed pathogen…there would have been no excess mortality,” Rancourt said.
“There's a huge ecology of pathogens that we live with. They're always there. We get sick, we recover, sometimes we die. That's all true, but there would have been no excess mortality beyond the historic trend if we just left things alone. So there was no pandemic in that sense.”
The scientist said weekly stats on all-cause mortality in Canada have been fairly consistent since 2010, with only a “very small” increase in the COVID-19 period, in contrast to government warnings.
“Theresa Tam and her co authors said in a scientific paper…if they had not applied all the measures, masking, distancing vaccination and so on, that there would have been approximately 1 million extra deaths in the COVID period in Canada,” Rancourt explained.
“That is absurd. Nothing known historically can cause that kind of mortality. And to affirm something like this is absolutely ludicrous…Why did we come down to a mortality that happens to be approximately exactly what you would expect?...So this is absurd. This is the level of scientific propaganda that our government scientists are putting out these days.”
Rancourt said pandemic government measures represented “many different kinds of assaults against people. And those assaults definitely and quantitatively caused excess mortality in many jurisdictions, and at various times during the pandemic period,” he said, including poorer regions of the hot, southern US.
“They have a high susceptibility to bacterial pneumonia infection, and they normally get treated. But during the COVID period, all Western countries cut antibiotic prescriptions by 50% or more, including the United States,” he said.
“We believe, and the CDC has agreed based on death certificates, that a co-cause of death in the great majority of the so-called COVID-19 deaths is bacterial pneumonia…We know that it was not being treated up to standards whatsoever. And we believe that mechanistically, this is what killed the poor, obese and so on.”
Rancourt produced charts based on statistics in the ten most populous US states that showed higher mortality rates after vaccination, including a 60% spike for 25-44 year olds.
“The COVID-19 vaccination campaign itself definitely caused excess mortality in definite peaks that are seen that are directly associated with various vaccine rollouts of different doses, to different age groups and in different jurisdictions,” he said.
Rancourt produced a timeline chart with stats on excess mortality. An initial spike occurred at the beginning of the pandemic in March 2022, but only in certain provinces, depending on the degree of government intervention.
“It was very prominent in Quebec. And so it depended what you were doing in those jurisdictions to fragile people who are in hospital and ICUs and care homes and so on.”
The same pattern was seen in the US where Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and New York had an initial pandemic death spike, but 30 states did not. The same divergence took place in Europe, where some countries or parts of them had acute excess mortality and areas just across a border did not.
“These peaks occur in very specific hotspots, but synchronously around the world. Now, I want to insist on this, that from an epidemiological standpoint it’s strictly impossible,” he said.
Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
(4) comments
Four minutes covers most of it https://rumble.com/v2t8ata-steve-kirsch-testifies-the-truth-about-all-vaccines-to-pennsylvania-senate.html
His work with the Ontario Civil Liberties Association pertaining to masking was absolute gold. I’m so thankful for his contributions!!
Nice to see the truth coming out.
We will still have to go to war with the sheeple tbough. They don't dig truth.
All the facts and truth in the world don't matter when there's no price to be paid by the perpetrators for being wrong. They can just endlessly dispute the facts and run out the clock and get big government pensions.
