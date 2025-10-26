Ottawa pledges to rewrite controversial security bill

The federal government is preparing to overhaul Bill C-2, a security measure critics warn threatens civil liberties, Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree told senators. The minister admitted the legislation, which is now at Second Reading in the Commons, falls short of striking the right balance between law enforcement powers and privacy rights.“We realize the consensus on what lawful access is, is not captured right now in C-2,” Anandasangaree told the Senate national security committee. He said discussions with civil rights experts are underway and promised amendments to the bill.Bill C-2 would give police the power to search telecom databases with a warrant if there are “reasonable grounds” to believe the data contains evidence of a crime. It also allows postal inspectors to conduct warrantless searches of ordinary mail deemed suspicious, repealing a 158-year-old ban on mail interception..Sen. Katherine Hay (Ont.) said constituents have expressed alarm about the legislation. “The words used to me, very respectfully, were concerns around Canada becoming a ‘police state,’ and real concerns around privacy and rights,” she told the committee.Anandasangaree defended the bill’s intent but acknowledged its shortcomings. “Maybe C-2 as written may not capture, I think, the true intent of what’s called lawful access,” he said. “It is not an option not to have a lawful access regime in Canada. It is a primary need for law enforcement.”The minister insisted the government could craft a version that protects civil liberties while giving authorities necessary tools. “I will admit C-2 probably didn’t have that balance, but my commitment is a revised version of it will have that balance, but more importantly will have that consensus,” he said.Anandasangaree provided no timeline for the bill’s revision but said he hopes to build consensus on lawful access over the coming months.