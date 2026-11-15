News

Ottawa pledges up to $560 million for tropical forest fund

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Manila.
Prime Minister Mark Carney and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Manila.Image credit: Prime Minister Mark Carney via X.
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Association Of Southeast Asian Nations
Government Spending
Liberal Government
Brazil
Mark Carney
Cdnpol
Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva
federal government spending
Maninder Sidhu
Tropical Forests Forever Facility