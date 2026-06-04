Ottawa police arrest 11 in undercover sting targeting child sexual exploitation, does not release names

TORONTO — Ottawa police say 11 people have been arrested and face a combined 26 charges following an undercover operation targeting the online sexual exploitation of minors.The Ottawa Police Service announced the results of the investigation on June 3, describing it as a “john sting” operation aimed at identifying individuals seeking to purchase sexual services from persons under the age of 18.Police said officers went undercover online, posing as young people and engaging with suspects who allegedly attempted to arrange sexual services. The operation focused on individuals using online platforms and other methods to seek out youth for sexual exploitation.As a result of the investigation, 11 individuals were charged with a total of 26 offences. The charges include obtaining sexual services for consideration from a person under 18, telecommunications with a person under or believed to be under 18 for the purpose of committing specific criminal offences, and telecommunications with a person under or believed to be under 16 for specific criminal offences.Police did not release the names of those charged..“This operation sends a clear message that the sexual exploitation of children and vulnerable persons will not be tolerated in our community,” said Sgt. Amanda Larche of the Ottawa Police Service Human Trafficking Unit.“Human trafficking is driven by demand, and enforcement efforts targeting purchasers is critical in protecting victims and preventing exploitation.”Police said human trafficking victims are often manipulated, coerced and controlled through violence, intimidation, addiction and psychological abuse. Investigators noted that youth who are isolated or experiencing instability can be particularly vulnerable to exploitation.The Ottawa Police Service is asking anyone with information related to the investigation to contact its Human Trafficking Unit tip line.The arrests come as federal officials warn of heightened human trafficking risks associated with major international events.The Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC) recently issued a bulletin advising businesses and financial institutions to watch for signs of transactions that may be linked to human trafficking for sexual exploitation or forced labour.The agency noted that major sporting and entertainment events can attract hundreds of thousands of visitors and may increase demand for accommodations, nightlife, entertainment and commercial sexual services near event venues and transportation hubs.Canada, alongside the United States and Mexico, is co-hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup from June 11 to July 19.FINTRAC said businesses should remain alert to potential indicators of human trafficking-related financial activity during the tournament period.