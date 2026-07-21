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Ottawa police arrest three men in organized human trafficking network spanning Ontario

Joint OPP-Ottawa investigation uncovers organized network operating across southern Ontario; six victims have come forward with more feared missing.
Ottawa police arrest three men in organized human trafficking network spanning Ontario
Ottawa Police Service
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Doug Ford
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Human Trafficking
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Western Standard
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