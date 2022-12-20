Ottawa police said it will not allow the conditions which brought about the Freedom Convoy in February to repeat in 2023.
“As soon as we became aware of the possibility of a February 2023 Convoy protest originating from outside our city and province involving various interest groups, we began to gather intelligence, develop an operational plan, (and) organize resources,” said Ottawa Police Chief Eric Stubbs in a Monday letter to Mayor Mark Sutcliffe and the Ottawa Police Services Board.
The letter said it's important to note organizers have not announced their final plans. It said Ottawa police’s liaison team is in communication with organizers to understand their intent, ensure they are informed of the city’s expectations as it relates to lawful assembly, and reaffirms where law enforcement stands on the issue.
Organizers started to plan a Freedom Convoy reunion on November 24.
Trudeau said it became clear there are serious challenges for authorities to enforce the law.
“After discussing with cabinet and caucus, after consultation with premiers from all provinces and territories, after speaking with opposition leaders, the federal government has invoked the Emergencies Act to supplement provincial and territorial capacity to address the blockades and occupations,” he said.
