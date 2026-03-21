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Ottawa promises Canadian-made flags for Canada Day after years of foreign souvenirs

A Canadian flag
A Canadian flagWS file photo
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Michael Cooper
Cdnpoli
Canada Day
Department Of Immigration
Department Of Canadian Heritage
Mark Carney
Department Of Veterans Affairs
Korea Veterans Association of Canada Unit 27

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