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Ottawa proposes first mandatory French language rules for private businesses across Canada

Grain millers in Edmonton amongst those who will have to speak French
Grain millers in Edmonton amongst those who will have to speak French
Grain millers in Edmonton amongst those who will have to speak FrenchGrok AI
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Marc Miller
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