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Ottawa pushes Bill C-22 to address online crime and cross-border investigations

Anandasangaree talking about C-22
Anandasangaree talking about C-22Screenshot:CPAC
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Bill C-22
lawful access legislation Canada
digital evidence law Canada
Canadian police investigations

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