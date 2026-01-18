News

Ottawa quietly tests support for national wildfire service as public faults federal response

WATCH: Coquihalla Hwy. closed amid escalating wildfire threats in BC
WATCH: Coquihalla Hwy. closed amid escalating wildfire threats in BC Courtesy X
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Privy Council
Cdnpoli
Canadian Armed Forces
Wildfires
Mike Ellis
Cheryl Gallant
The Strategic Counsel
Eleanor Olszewski

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news