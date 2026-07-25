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Ottawa rejected more Gaza student visa applications than it approved

The federal government has rejected far more student visa applications from Gaza than it has approved, despite calls from advocacy groups urging Ottawa to fast-track permits for students accepted by Canadian colleges and universities.
The federal government has rejected far more student visa applications from Gaza than it has approved, despite calls from advocacy groups urging Ottawa to fast-track permits for students accepted by Canadian colleges and universities.Courtesy of Palestinian Students and Scholars at Risk
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Immigration
Liberal Government
Department Of Immigration
Marc Miller
Gaza
Gazans
Gaza students Canada
Palestinian Students and Scholars at Risk Network
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