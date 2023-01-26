B’nai Brith Canada said it's delighted Ottawa city council renamed a section of Metcalfe Street outside the former Iranian Embassy as Mahsa Amini Street.
“This is more than a symbolic gesture,” said B’nai Brith Canada CEO Michael Mostyn in a Wednesday press release.
“Today, the City of Ottawa has taken a stance and affirmed its commitment to human rights at home and abroad.”
The release said B’nai Brith had circulated a petition to honour Amini and the thousands of protestors who have been imprisoned, tortured, and killed for demonstrating against the human rights abuses of the Iranian government. Amini was killed in police custody after she was arrested for improperly wearing her hijab in September.
The release said the motion which passed recognizes decades of human rights abuses and violations, theocratic tyranny, and the unequal status of Iranian women. It said it extends beyond the street renaming and affirms Ottawa’s solidarity with Iranians as they struggle and protest to bring about democracy and freedom.
The Iranian government reacted to the protests by shooting down 700 unarmed protestors, imprisoning thousands, and conducting barbaric public executions after sham trials.
B’nai Brith Canada Director of Government Relations David Granovsky said it's “extremely pleased that Ottawa City Council and Mayor Mark Sutcliffe voted in favour of this important motion.”
Granovsky said it was celebrating the vote.
“Ottawa standing for human rights is a beautiful sight,” he said.
Ottawa Coun. Ariel Troster said she was honoured to co-sponsor the motion with Coun. Theresa Kavanagh to rename a section of Metcalfe after Amini.
“Thanks to local Iranian women activists and @bnaibrithcanada for your advocacy,” said Troster.
I co-sponsored a motion with @tm_kavanagh tabled at council yesterday, to ceremonially re-name the section of Metcalfe in front of the Iranian embassy in honour of Mahsa Amini. Thanks to local Iranian women activists and @bnaibrithcanada for your advocacy. https://t.co/QdOiEG9OQr— ArielTroster (she/her) (@ArielTroster) December 15, 2022
Appeals to rename the section of Metcalfe were put forth by a number of groups in support of B’nai Brith’s advocacy and petition. Some of these groups included the Council of Iranian Canadians, the Macdonald-Laurier Institute, and the Jamaica Association of Montreal.
Mostyn concluded by saying as Canada’s capital, Ottawa’s actions serve “as an inspiration for other municipalities seeking to stand with Iranian-Canadians supporting their friends and family in Iran protesting for fundamental freedoms.”
“Renaming the street outside the former Iranian Embassy sends a strong message that Canadians support the people of Iran,” he said.
Kingston, ON, resident Niki Ehsan initiated a petition to the Canadian government on January 17 asking it to act against the Iranian government and support people protesting for regime change.
“The Islamic Republic of Iran is executing Iranian protesters,” said Ehsan.
The petition requests the Canadian government declare the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) a terrorist entity under the Criminal Code of Canada. It said it should designate authorities investigate reported threats and stalkings by the IRGC and third parties against Iranian-Canadians.
(1) comment
Enough already. There a lot of other nations and countries represented in canada that contributed greatly to the country we ONCE knew as Canada. I would hazard to guess LIKELY attributed more than ones that are in the news latley.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.