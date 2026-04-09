Ottawa revives push to regulate online content with new safety regime review

The federal government is once again exploring ways to regulate legal content on the internet, launching a third attempt in five years to introduce an online safety framework after previous efforts stalled in Parliament.Blacklock's Reporter says according to a new report from the Department of Industry, officials are examining options for a regulatory regime aimed at reducing harm on large digital platforms, though details remain unclear. The department said any proposal would be unveiled at a later date and subject to parliamentary review.Central to the effort is the revival of the Expert Advisory Group on Online Safety, an 11-member panel reconvened March 12 to help shape policy. Among its members is Bernie Farber, former head of the Canadian Anti-Hate Network, who has previously argued that even lawful online content should face greater oversight.The move marks the latest chapter in Ottawa’s attempts to regulate internet speech. Earlier legislative efforts, including Bill C-36 and Bill C-63, failed to pass despite strong backing from the Liberal government. Bill C-63, introduced by then-attorney general Arif Virani, proposed sweeping measures such as a Digital Safety Ombudsman and new enforcement powers targeting harmful online content..Critics have long warned such proposals risk infringing on free expression. Conservative MP Rob Moore argued during committee hearings that regulating lawful speech would not withstand a constitutional challenge, while author Margaret Atwood publicly described earlier legislation as “Orwellian.”Despite those concerns, the government maintains that new safeguards are needed. Officials say modern regulatory models would rely on expert oversight bodies to set standards, monitor compliance and enforce rules on major platforms.Justice Minister Sean Fraser has previously indicated any future legislation would differ from earlier bills, suggesting Ottawa will avoid simply reintroducing past proposals.