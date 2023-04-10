Sara Savoia

 Courtesy Sara Savoia/LinkedIn

Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) trans and gender diverse student support coordinator Sara Savoia said Jesus was a man who wore a dress and told stories to children.

“Here’s a reminder that Jesus himself was a radical activist … and a drag queen,” said Savoia in a since-deleted tweet.

A reminder from the OCDSB's gender consultant 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(6) comments

guest800
guest800

Stunning and brave!

If she is not promoted immediately it will be because of misogyny.

Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

There are a lot of incredibly stupid people in this country! This dumb c**t is one of them!

howard
howard

Must be a slow news day ! Jesus was dressed in the custom of the day. Some in the Middle East still dress that way. At least you didn't waste any ink on this story. The girl is a flake who probably made a bad joke.

Mr. Grumpy
Mr. Grumpy

I would dare this moron to say the same things about Allah and see the feedback (Charly Hebdo ring a bell?)

GeorgeOfTheJungle
GeorgeOfTheJungle

I'll agree that she is brave when she makes the same assertions about Muhammed.

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

sure a lot of folks have lost their minds...IMO

