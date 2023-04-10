Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) trans and gender diverse student support coordinator Sara Savoia said Jesus was a man who wore a dress and told stories to children.
“Here’s a reminder that Jesus himself was a radical activist … and a drag queen,” said Savoia in a since-deleted tweet.
“And also not white.”
Savoia wished a happy Easter to all those celebrating.
She locked her Twitter account soon after deleting the tweet.
The Christian Heritage Party (CHP) mocked Savoia by saying it was a bold statement for her to make this comment and proceed to lock her account.
“Mocking Christians is a fave pastime of the Left,” said CHP.
“They demand tolerance but fail to see how tolerant this is, there’s no other religion that would allow it and they carry on with impunity.”
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(6) comments
Stunning and brave!
If she is not promoted immediately it will be because of misogyny.
There are a lot of incredibly stupid people in this country! This dumb c**t is one of them!
Must be a slow news day ! Jesus was dressed in the custom of the day. Some in the Middle East still dress that way. At least you didn't waste any ink on this story. The girl is a flake who probably made a bad joke.
I would dare this moron to say the same things about Allah and see the feedback (Charly Hebdo ring a bell?)
I'll agree that she is brave when she makes the same assertions about Muhammed.
sure a lot of folks have lost their minds...IMO
