Montreal Pride

Montreal Pride

 Courtesy CBC

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) said students should be required to learn about sexual minorities regardless of what their parents think. 

“All staff at the @OCDSB received this email on May 31st, informing them that ‘2SLGBTQ+’ representation in the curriculum and classroom is ‘a fundamental human right,’ that opting out of ‘2SLGBTQ+ learnings’ is not an option, and that teachers who want to ‘foster inclusivity’ can ‘begin the school year using they/them pronouns for all,’ until students have specified otherwise,” said former Ontario high school teacher Chanel Pfahl in a Monday tweet. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(4) comments

al
al

Seeing as the school board is in Ottawa, this is not surprising. The princess PM is happily enforcing this fecal matter on the citizens of this country. It is high time the PM was taken out on a boat ride and left on his own little island.

Report Add Reply
skchristensen6982
skchristensen6982

The times of Noah... Sodom and Gomorrah. It saddens me that we have descended so rapidly to the bottom of the barrel.

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

The Alphabet movement is getting violent . . .

34-year-old trans man Michael (Norah) Horwitz has been charged with the violent stabbing death of his father, Dr. Abbey Horwitz, a dentist in Virginia Beach, VA.

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/06/media-is-silent-after-34-yr-old-trans/

Report Add Reply
Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

The alphabet gang are disgusting perverted pedophiles! If my children are made to watch these perverted paedophiles, that school, teachers and principal will be slapped with a lawsuit and charges of pedophilia! I will not tolerate this disgusting evil ideology!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.