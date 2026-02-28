Ottawa searches for third Parliamentary Budget Officer in six months as interim term expires

Ottawa is scrambling to fill the Parliamentary Budget Officer role for the third time in half a year, with interim officer Jason Jacques saying he has received no word on whether he will be reappointed just days before his term expires.Jacques, appointed last September 5 after the departure of former budget watchdog Yves Giroux, told MPs at the House of Commons government operations committee that he had not been informed of any decision regarding his future, despite only four days remaining in his mandate.“It’s just not a good way to manage the office as a whole,” Jacques said, describing how Giroux was notified by phone on his final day that his term would not be renewed. Jacques said he himself was asked roughly 24 hours earlier to step in as interim.Blacklock's Reporter said when pressed by Bloc Québécois MP Marie-Helene Gaudreau on whether he had any update about his status, Jacques replied simply: “No, not yet.”He also pushed back against suggestions of political bias surrounding his appointment, saying the process itself created a perception of partisanship.“I was very surprised and somewhat taken aback” by questions about his alleged partisanship, Jacques told the committee, adding that the method of appointment fueled concerns..Last November 20, the government operations committee voted 5-4 to seek permission to interview future candidates for the position. Cabinet rejected that request.The Budget Office, created in 2006 to provide independent fiscal analysis to Parliament, has at times been sharply critical of federal finances. Giroux told MPs in 2023 that his office had no political agenda, despite facing accusations after publishing reports that challenged government narratives.Jacques himself warned MPs on September 24 that federal overspending was reckless and unsustainable, comparing Ottawa’s fiscal track to a household that repeatedly fails to cover its monthly bills.“It should be very alarming — stupefying, shocking,” Jacques said at the time, cautioning that persistent shortfalls eventually lead to something breaking.The leadership uncertainty comes despite a February 23 report from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development praising the Parliamentary Budget Office as a trusted pillar of Canada’s fiscal accountability framework.Conservative MP Kelly McCauley, who chairs the government operations committee, told the Commons the government appears prepared to let the position sit vacant at the start of the new budget year.“The interim officer’s term ends March 3 and a new one has not yet been named,” McCauley said, raising fresh concerns about oversight of federal spending at a time of mounting deficits.