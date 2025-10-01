Ottawa secretly polled Canadians on US energy boycott before election call

Only days before Prime Minister Mark Carney triggered a snap election, his office quietly tested public support for cutting off Canadian energy exports to the United States, records show.Blacklock's Reporter says focus group participants told pollsters that cabinet should take whatever steps were needed to defend Canada’s sovereignty against U.S. tariffs. “Almost all believed the federal government should do as much as it can to respond to U.S. tariffs,” said the research report, adding many expected it could spark economic pain at home but thought the government had to “demonstrate its willingness to respond.”The exercise presented options ranging from dollar-for-dollar tariffs and targeted levies on items like orange juice to restrictions on hydroelectricity, critical minerals, and oil and gas exports to the U.S. .Pollsters found the strongest backing for shutting off oil and gas, with many respondents convinced it would hit American businesses and households the hardest. Others pushed for limiting hydroelectricity and minerals, arguing it would drive up energy costs and disrupt U.S. manufacturers.The $1.6 million study was carried out by Toronto firm The Strategic Counsel and finalized March 20. Carney called an election three days later, vowing aggressive countermeasures against U.S. trade actions. “Trump claims Canada isn’t a real country,” Carney declared at the time. “He wants to break us so America can own us. We will not let that happen.”The poll came on the heels of Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s brief 25% surcharge on hydro exports to Great Lakes states, a move he quickly walked back after the U.S. president threatened “a financial price so big that it will be read about in history books.”.Due to a high level of spam content being posted in our comment section below, all comments undergo manual approval by a staff member during regular business hours (Monday - Friday). Your patience is appreciated.