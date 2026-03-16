Ottawa seeks deportation of alleged Iranian regime insider in Toronto hearing

TORONTO — A deportation hearing began Monday for an Iranian man Canadian authorities allege was a senior official in Tehran’s regime and therefore inadmissible to remain in Canada.The Canada Border Services Agency alleges Abbas Omidi, 55, served 27 years in Iran’s public service, including as a deputy in the country’s Ministry of Industry, Mines and Trade, before arriving in Canada in 2022.Under federal policy introduced in 2022 barring senior Iranian officials from entering or remaining in Canada, authorities say Omidi cannot legally stay in the country.The two-day proceeding before the Immigration and Refugee Board will determine whether a deportation order will be issued..Omidi is among 32 current or former high-ranking Iranian officials identified by the Canada Border Services Agency during a crackdown targeting individuals linked to Iran’s ruling regime.The policy followed international outrage over the death of Mahsa Amini, who died in custody after being arrested by Iran’s morality police for allegedly violating the regime’s strict dress code. Her death sparked widespread protests across Iran, which were violently suppressed by regime forces.The immigration hearing began with a review of Omidi’s employment history in Iran.Documents submitted to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada indicated he had worked for the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization, an entity sanctioned by the United States.Canadian officials argue that his past roles place him within the category of senior Iranian officials barred from Canada under the government’s sanctions and immigration policies..The case is drawing attention because it is one of several ongoing attempts by Ottawa to remove individuals accused of having senior roles in the Iranian regime who are currently living in Canada.Although more than two dozen individuals have been identified by border officials as possible senior members of the regime, deportations have been rare. Several cases have been rejected by the Immigration and Refugee Board, while only one individual has been deported so far. Others have left Canada voluntarily or remain in the queue awaiting hearings.