News

Ottawa sends $8 million to Cuba but refuses fuel shipments amid worsening shortages

Classic 1950s cars still roam the streets and roads of Cuba, but a ride will in one of them will cost you much more.
Classic 1950s cars still roam the streets and roads of Cuba, but a ride will in one of them will cost you much more.Dave Makichuk photo
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Anita Anand
Global Affairs Canada
Cuba
Rodrigo Diaz

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news