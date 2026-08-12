Ottawa spending $24 million on national cannabis and brain health research consortium

CALGARY — The federal government is spending $24 million to establish Canada's first national research consortium focused on cannabis and brain health, as researchers continue to examine the effects of cannabis use across different stages of life.The new initiative was announced Wednesday by Health Minister Marjorie Michel through the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR).The Canadian Cannabis and Brain Health Consortium will bring together researchers from across the country to study how cannabis affects brain health across the lifespan.The initiative will also establish national research infrastructure intended to allow researchers to harmonize, pool and access data from across provinces and territories..The consortium will include 10 multidisciplinary research teams examining a range of issues, including the potential therapeutic uses of cannabis and its effects on brain health, sleep and prenatal exposure.Researchers will also examine cannabis use among people living with conditions including psychosis, post-traumatic stress disorder and epilepsy, with the goal of improving understanding of its effects on health and well-being."Good health policy starts with strong evidence," Michel said in announcing the investment. "This $24 million investment will bring together researchers from across the country to advance our understanding of how cannabis affects brain health and generate knowledge that helps improve care, inform policy and supports the health of Canadians.".Dr. Patricia Conrod, scientific director of the CIHR Institute of Neurosciences, Mental Health and Addiction, said cannabis products and patterns of use continue to change, requiring further research into their health effects."As cannabis use and products continue to evolve, so must our understanding of their effects on health," Conrod said.The consortium was launched under CIHR's Integrated Cannabis Research Strategy and was developed through six CIHR institutes. The government said the initiative responds to knowledge gaps identified in the 2024 Legislative Review of the Cannabis Act.Research will also include groups that have historically been underrepresented in cannabis research, including indigenous peoples and people with rare or complex medical histories.The federal government said the national research infrastructure created through the initiative is intended to remain a resource for researchers across Canada for years to come.